Pride flag at Warsaw Public School removed, burned: Peterborough County OPP

A Pride flag at a school just outside Peterborough was destroyed sometime over the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers on Monday attended Warsaw Public School in Douro-Dummer Township just northeast of the city following a report that the school’s Pride flag had been removed and set on fire.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 and 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred as Peterborough Pride Week kicked off on Friday.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with tips on this case can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca

