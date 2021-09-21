Pride flag at Warsaw Public School removed, burned: Peterborough County OPP

A Pride flag at a school just outside Peterborough was destroyed sometime over the weekend.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers on Monday attended Warsaw Public School in Douro-Dummer Township just northeast of the city following a report that the school’s Pride flag had been removed and set on fire.
Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 and 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Read more: Pride flag won’t fly at Peterborough Catholic area schools in June following split vote by trustees
The incident occurred as Peterborough Pride Week kicked off on Friday.
Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect(s) in this case.
Anyone with tips on this case can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca
Comments