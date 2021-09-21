SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais ousts Conservative incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 21, 2021 11:52 am
Local candidate Blake Desjarlais, right, takes a souvenir photo of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and supporters during a campaign rally in Edmonton, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Local candidate Blake Desjarlais, right, takes a souvenir photo of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and supporters during a campaign rally in Edmonton, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The riding of Edmonton-Griesbach has flipped from Conservative to NDP in the 2021 federal election, as incumbent Kerry Diotte lost his seat to newcomer Blake Desjarlais.

The riding was too close to call on election night and Global News projected Desjarlais would win shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 9:50 a.m., Desjarlais had 39.9 per cent of the vote.

Read more: NDP sets Tory-held Edmonton riding in its sights

According to his profile on the NDP website, Desjarlais is a Metis/Cree Two Spirit man who was born in Edmonton and was raised in the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement. He is the first openly Two Spirit MP in Canada’s parliament. He is also Alberta’s only Indigenous MP.

Diotte won the riding in 2019 with 51.1 per cent of the vote. During his time as an MP, Diotte served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on human resources, skills and social development and the status of persons with disabilities prior to the 2021 election.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s promises to ‘continue to fight’ for Canadians in post-election speech' Canada election: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s promises to ‘continue to fight’ for Canadians in post-election speech
Canada election: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s promises to ‘continue to fight’ for Canadians in post-election speech

Before becoming an MP, Diotte was a member of Edmonton city council for one term beginning in 2010. Before that, he held a number of roles, including reporter and columnist with the Edmonton Sun and other news organizations.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
