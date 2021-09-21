SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May re-elected in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 12:19 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Former leader Elizabeth May on future of the Green Party' Canada election: Former leader Elizabeth May on future of the Green Party
Former Green Party leader and re-elected Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says election results show Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's "gamble did not pay off" and it was "reckless" to call an election during the pandemic and B.C.'s wildfire season. May also responds to questions about the relevancy of the Green Party after her colleagues, leader Annamie Paul and Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly, both lost in their ridings. "I have never seen the party so unprepared for an election," she said, adding discussions will happen in a post-mortem but the Greens can make a real difference in a minority government.

Former federal Green Party leader is projected to win re-election in the riding of Saanich—Gulf Islands.

May won the party’s first federal seat back in 2011.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

May won with 49.1 per cent of the ballots two years ago in an election where the party finished with three seats.

May served as the leader of the Greens from 2006 to 2019, making her the longest-serving female leader of a Canadian federal party.

— With files from Simon Little

