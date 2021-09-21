Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May re-elected in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

Send this page to someone via email

Former federal Green Party leader is projected to win re-election in the riding of Saanich—Gulf Islands.

May won the party’s first federal seat back in 2011.

May won with 49.1 per cent of the ballots two years ago in an election where the party finished with three seats.

May served as the leader of the Greens from 2006 to 2019, making her the longest-serving female leader of a Canadian federal party.

— With files from Simon Little