Longtime MP Hedy Fry elected in Vancouver Centre for 10th consecutive time

Longtime Liberal Hedy Fry is projected to win re-election in the riding of Vancouver Centre.

It is the 10th straight victory for Fry, who continues to be the longest-serving female MP in Canadian history.

In 2019, she won with 42.2 per cent of the vote.

Canada election: Global News projects Liberal minority, Justin Trudeau remains prime minister

Fry first won the riding back in 1993, when she defeated Conservative leader Kim Campbell, ending her 132-day tenure as prime minister.

It marked just the third time a sitting prime minister was defeated in their riding.

Fry told Global News back in 2019 that a key factor in her 1993 win was that Campbell wasn’t around to fight her for the seat.