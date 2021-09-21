SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Longtime MP Hedy Fry elected in Vancouver Centre for 10th consecutive time

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 1:32 am
Longtime MP Hedy Fry elected in Vancouver Centre for 10th consecutive time - image

Longtime Liberal Hedy Fry is projected to win re-election in the riding of Vancouver Centre.

It is the 10th straight victory for Fry, who continues to be the longest-serving female MP in Canadian history.

In 2019, she won with 42.2 per cent of the vote.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Global News projects Liberal minority, Justin Trudeau remains prime minister' Canada election: Global News projects Liberal minority, Justin Trudeau remains prime minister
Canada election: Global News projects Liberal minority, Justin Trudeau remains prime minister

Fry first won the riding back in 1993, when she defeated Conservative leader Kim Campbell, ending her 132-day tenure as prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

It marked just the third time a sitting prime minister was defeated in their riding.

Fry told Global News back in 2019 that a key factor in her 1993 win was that Campbell wasn’t around to fight her for the seat.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagHedy Fry tagVancouver Centre tagVancouver Centre results tagHedy Fry election tagVancouver Centre election results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers