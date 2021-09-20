Kitchener man arrested in connection with recent road rage incident on Highway 85

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent road rage incident in Kitchener, Ont.

Police reported that on Sept. 12, at around 6:50 p.m., two drivers became embroiled in a road rage incident while travelling on Highway 85.

They said that the drivers, who were in a white Volkswagen and a brown Toyota, got off the highway at the Bridgeport Road off-ramp and began to argue.

A passenger then got out of Volkswagen and allegedly threatened the other driver with a BB gun. Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the altercation.

On Monday, police announced an arrest in the case. A 23-year-old man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges including utter threats, mischief under $5,000, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and pointing a firearm.