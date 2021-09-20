Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with recent road rage incident on Highway 85

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 7:57 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a recent road rage incident in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent road rage incident in Kitchener, Ont.

Police reported that on Sept. 12, at around 6:50 p.m., two drivers became embroiled in a road rage incident while travelling on Highway 85.

Read more: Motorcyclist does wheelie on Kitchener highway before crashing and being arrested: OPP

They said that the drivers, who were in a white Volkswagen and a brown Toyota, got off the highway at the Bridgeport Road off-ramp and began to argue.

A passenger then got out of Volkswagen and allegedly threatened the other driver with a BB gun. Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the altercation.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly flashing gun during road rage incident near St. Jacob’s

On Monday, police announced an arrest in the case. A 23-year-old man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges including utter threats, mischief under $5,000, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and pointing a firearm.

 

