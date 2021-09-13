Motorcyclist does wheelie on Kitchener highway before crashing and being arrested: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after doing a wheelie on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener before crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

Provincial police say the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m., as the bike was travelling eastbound on Highway 7/8 near the Fischer-Hallman Road exit.

They say paramedics treated the man while a group of men lifted the motorcycle into the back of a truck and left.

Police say Gregory Shaw-McMahon, 22, is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving and stunt driving.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-654-0150.

