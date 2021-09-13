Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist does wheelie on Kitchener highway before crashing and being arrested: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 10:08 am
OPP say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after doing a wheelie on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener before crashing over the weekend. View image in full screen
OPP say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after doing a wheelie on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener before crashing over the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after doing a wheelie on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener before crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

Provincial police say the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m., as the bike was travelling eastbound on Highway 7/8 near the Fischer-Hallman Road exit.

Read more: Stricter stunt driving regulations go into effect in Ontario

They say paramedics treated the man while a group of men lifted the motorcycle into the back of a truck and left.

Police say Gregory Shaw-McMahon, 22, is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving and stunt driving.

Read more: Stronger stunt, aggressive driving penalties starting to come into effect across Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-654-0150.

