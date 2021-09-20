SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Waterloo Region schools

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Child dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region' Child dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region
A child has died due to COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. As Caryn Lieberman reports, little is known about the child beyond the fact that the death was not school or daycare related.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School.

The outbreak at the Ayr, Ont., school was declared on Sunday after a student tested positive for the virus on Friday and then another student on Saturday.

Read more: Student at Waterloo Catholic school tests positive for COVID-19

In a letter home to parents, public health said an outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases in students, staff or other visitors with an epidemiological link.

The cases must also be within a 14-day period where at least one case could have been “reasonably acquired their infection in the school.” That also includes transportation and before or after school care.

Story continues below advertisement

Another case at St. Brigid was confirmed on Sept. 7, just two days into the school year, but it’s unclear if all three cases are linked.

Despite the outbreak, the school remains open as of Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak connected to Guelph, Ont. wedding: public health

An outbreak was also declared at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School in Baden, Ont., on Sunday as well.

“Public Health’s investigation has determined that a student case, previously reported, is linked to an earlier student case in a Grade 11 class cohort,” the public school board said in a statement.

It added that the outbreak is related so this specific Grade 11 class only and is not a school-wide outbreak.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 TDSB schools' COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 TDSB schools
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 TDSB schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Catholic District School Board tagAyr news tagWaterloo-Oxford District Secondary School tagSt Brigid Ayr tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers