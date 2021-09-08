SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Student at Waterloo Catholic school tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools' Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools
WATCH: Ontario has created an electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools.

Just two days into the school year, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has listed a student as having tested positive for COVID-19.

The board would not say whether the student at St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School attended class on Tuesday or not, citing privacy concerns.

Read more: ‘Vaccine passport’ or ‘immunization record’? Why experts say there’s power in words

“Information about the case is a privacy matter and the school board’s protection of privacy responsibilities are not within our purview to change,” Chief Managing Officer John Shewchuk said in an email.

“It is one case and, as we can all appreciate, we are not out of this pandemic yet, so we do expect to have cases from time to time.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports under 600 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

Story continues below advertisement

A note on the school’s website says it will be in contact with those that Waterloo Public Health deems as necessary.

“In the event that Region of Waterloo Public Health advises the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) that a class, cohort or school should be closed for a period of time, parents, students and staff will be notified immediately,” the note reads.

Click to play video: 'Ontario doing “everything” it can to protect schools from COVID-19: Premier Ford' Ontario doing “everything” it can to protect schools from COVID-19: Premier Ford
Ontario doing “everything” it can to protect schools from COVID-19: Premier Ford – Sep 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Catholic District School Board tagWCDSB tagAyr news tagOntario school COVID case tagOntario school news tagSt Brigid Ayr COVID tagWaterloo Catolic SChool COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers