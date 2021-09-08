Student at Waterloo Catholic school tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Just two days into the school year, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has listed a student as having tested positive for COVID-19.

The board would not say whether the student at St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School attended class on Tuesday or not, citing privacy concerns.

“Information about the case is a privacy matter and the school board’s protection of privacy responsibilities are not within our purview to change,” Chief Managing Officer John Shewchuk said in an email.

“It is one case and, as we can all appreciate, we are not out of this pandemic yet, so we do expect to have cases from time to time.”

A note on the school’s website says it will be in contact with those that Waterloo Public Health deems as necessary.

“In the event that Region of Waterloo Public Health advises the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) that a class, cohort or school should be closed for a period of time, parents, students and staff will be notified immediately,” the note reads.

