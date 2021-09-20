Long-awaited Ottawa transit commission meeting to address latest LRT derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s transit commission is meeting Monday morning to discuss Sunday afternoon’s derailment on the Confederation Line LRT, which caused damage to both the train and the tracks, as well as a host of issues that have cropped up over the summer.

The latest turbulence came Sunday shortly after noon when a westbound train derailed from the tracks between Tremblay and Hurdman stations.

There were no injuries reported to the 12 passengers on board, but the entire line was taken out of service “as a precaution,” according to Ottawa transit boss John Manconi in a memo to council.

Ottawa Fire Services were called in to help the passengers disembark.

The LRT system is still down Monday but an update on a return to service is expected at the morning’s transit commission meeting. R1 replacement bus service is meanwhile operating across the length of the Confederation Line.

Manconi said in his memo that two axles on the second train car derailed from the track.

The train had recently returned to service after getting repairs done on one of its axles — a problem that first cropped up among a number of trains in the fleet in early August when a train derailed near Tunney’s Pasture Station.

“At this time, we do not know if the same axle was involved in this incident. Police are on scene and reviewing to ensure that there were no outside factors that contributed to the incident,” Manconi said.

The derailed train will remain in place as the federal Transportation Safety Board returns to the site Monday for additional inspections into a possible cause and to gauge the full extent of damage.

Some Ottawa councillors and transit commissioners have lobbied for an emergency transit commission meeting before the scheduled Sept. 20 date over the axle bearing issues and other recent service disruptions on the Confederation Line, but have been rebuffed.

