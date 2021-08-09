Menu

News

Ottawa LRT shut down after errant axle results in ‘abnormal and rough ride’

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 10:45 am
Ottawa's LRT line is shut down for maintenance on Monday after the discovery of an errant axle on one of the trains. View image in full screen
Ottawa's LRT line is shut down for maintenance on Monday after the discovery of an errant axle on one of the trains. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ottawa’s light-rail transit system is out of service Monday morning as maintenance crews look into the cause of a misaligned axle that was discovered on one of the trains.

Confederation Line LRT service was suspended after an operator, who was attempting to leave Tunney’s Pasture Station to return a train to the storage yard on Sunday night, experienced “an abnormal and rough ride,” according to a memo sent early Monday from Ottawa transit boss John Manconi.

The train, which was already out-of-service and had no passengers on board, was inspected outside of Tunney’s Pasture, revealing one axle out of 10 had come off the rail.

Read more: RTG tests software to fix Ottawa LRT camera issue, platform ‘spotters’ remain in meantime

Rideau Transit Maintenance is now investigating the root cause of the occurrence, Manconi said. LRT service will remain suspended until a cause is found.

R1 replacement bus service is in place across the Confederation Line in the interim.

Manconi described the closures as being done out of “an abundance of caution” to ensure the entire fleet of trains can operate safely.

