Ottawa LRT shut down after errant axle results in ‘abnormal and rough ride’

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s light-rail transit system is out of service Monday morning as maintenance crews look into the cause of a misaligned axle that was discovered on one of the trains.

Confederation Line LRT service was suspended after an operator, who was attempting to leave Tunney’s Pasture Station to return a train to the storage yard on Sunday night, experienced “an abnormal and rough ride,” according to a memo sent early Monday from Ottawa transit boss John Manconi.

The train, which was already out-of-service and had no passengers on board, was inspected outside of Tunney’s Pasture, revealing one axle out of 10 had come off the rail.

Rideau Transit Maintenance is now investigating the root cause of the occurrence, Manconi said. LRT service will remain suspended until a cause is found.

Story continues below advertisement

R1 replacement bus service is in place across the Confederation Line in the interim.

Manconi described the closures as being done out of “an abundance of caution” to ensure the entire fleet of trains can operate safely.

1:41 Federal funding for Edmonton LRT expansion Federal funding for Edmonton LRT expansion – Jul 27, 2021