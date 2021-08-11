Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Rideau Transit Maintenance facing ‘significant’ pay deductions over Ottawa LRT shutdown

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 10:19 am
Crews inspect the damaged Confederation Line train just east of Tunney’s Pasture station on Monday, Aug. 9. View image in full screen
Crews inspect the damaged Confederation Line train just east of Tunney’s Pasture station on Monday, Aug. 9. Nick Westoll / Global News

A misaligned axle issue that’s keeping Ottawa’s light-rail transit system offline this week will be costly for Rideau Transit Maintenance, according to the head of OC Transpo.

Ottawa transit boss John Manconi sent a memo to city councillors Tuesday night outlining the financial impact of an axle derailment on one of the Confederation Line trains Sunday night.

Read more: Ottawa LRT shut down, TSB on scene after errant axle results in ‘abnormal and rough ride’

The entire line is shut down and replaced by bus service this week as RTM, the maintenance arm of the consortium that built the original system, carries out inspections of every vehicle in the fleet and attempts to relocate the stalled vehicle to the LRT storage facility.

Manconi said in his memo that the LRT downtime will have no cost to the city. RTM will face “significant” deductions from its monthly payments to cover the downtime, the extent of which have yet to be finalized, he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s current transit problems extend to more than just the LRT vehicles.

Manconi said in his memo that OC Transpo launched an investigation after a double-decker bus travelled off the roadway on Carling Avenue near Herzberg Road on Monday.

As a result, the transit agency removed all 19 double-decker buses of the same model from service while it works with the manufacturer to figure out what went wrong.

Manconi said there is no impact to bus service as a result of the precaution.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa’s city manager defends OC Transpo top boss amidst poor LRT service' Ottawa’s city manager defends OC Transpo top boss amidst poor LRT service
Ottawa’s city manager defends OC Transpo top boss amidst poor LRT service – Jan 23, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OTtawa LRT tagOC Transpo tagOttawa Transit tagJohn Manconi tagOttawa Buses tagOttawa light rail transit tagRideau Transit Maintenance tagOttawa LRT issues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers