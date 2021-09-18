Burnaby shooting leaves 1 person injured, RCMP say

RCMP were deployed in Burnaby on Saturday near the Scotiabarn ice rink.
Police say officers were called to the area of Sprott Street and Norland Avenue around 4:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.
Mounties said there was one victim, but were unable to speak to the nature or severity of their injuries.
It was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
It comes just three days after United Nations gang associate Amandeep Manj was gunned down in the parking lot of a downtown Vancouver hotel.
