Crime

Burnaby shooting leaves 1 person injured, RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 8:57 pm
First responders attend to a shooting victim in Burnaby on Saturday, Sept. 18. View image in full screen
First responders attend to a shooting victim in Burnaby on Saturday, Sept. 18. Ryan Stelting

RCMP were deployed in Burnaby on Saturday near the Scotiabarn ice rink.

Police say officers were called to the area of Sprott Street and Norland Avenue around 4:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Mounties said there was one victim, but were unable to speak to the nature or severity of their injuries.

Read more: Man killed in shooting at Fairmont hotel in downtown Vancouver

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

It comes just three days after United Nations gang associate Amandeep Manj was gunned down in the parking lot of a downtown Vancouver hotel.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s lull in gang violence broken by fatal shooting' Vancouver’s lull in gang violence broken by fatal shooting
Vancouver’s lull in gang violence broken by fatal shooting

 

