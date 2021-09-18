Saskatchewan adds 499 COVID-19 cases, 228 currently in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Saskatoon continues to be the hotspot of the province, reporting 107 of the cases today with 1,030 active in the region.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 467 or 38.7 per 100,000 population.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province also reported Saturday.

The test positivity rate for Saturday’s update was 11.2 per cent.

A day after the provincial government announced proof-of-vaccination requirements, health-care workers administered 964 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to Thursday.

A total of 4,251 doses were administered since the province’s last report on Friday.

There are now 228 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 in ICU.