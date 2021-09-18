SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Saskatchewan adds 499 COVID-19 cases, 228 currently in hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'SHA prepares for its largest surge in COVID-19 cases' SHA prepares for its largest surge in COVID-19 cases
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is bracing for what could be the largest surge in COVID-19 cases yet.

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Read more: How will proof of testing work in Saskatchewan?

Saskatoon continues to be the hotspot of the province, reporting 107 of the cases today with 1,030 active in the region.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 467 or 38.7 per 100,000 population.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province also reported Saturday.

Click to play video: 'USask epidemiologist on new Saskatchewan mandates' USask epidemiologist on new Saskatchewan mandates
USask epidemiologist on new Saskatchewan mandates

The test positivity rate for Saturday’s update was 11.2 per cent.

A day after the provincial government announced proof-of-vaccination requirements, health-care workers administered 964 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to Thursday.

A total of 4,251 doses were administered since the province’s last report on Friday.

Read more: SHA activates next surge plan level due to escalating COVID-19 cases

There are now 228 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 in ICU.

