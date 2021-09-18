Menu

Crime

Carson Crimeni’s father calls for more charges in 14-year-old’s overdose death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Father of Carson Crimeni says others need to be held responsible for teen’s death' Father of Carson Crimeni says others need to be held responsible for teen’s death
More than two years after a 14-year-old boy died of an overdose and the shocking video of his last hours was widely shared on social media, the father of Carson Crimeni says it's a relief that one person was charged. But he says others still need to be held responsible for his son's death. Rumina Daya reports.

The father of a B.C. boy who fatally overdosed after being given drugs, while other youth looked, filmed and laughed, is calling for more people to be held accountable.

Carson Crimeni, 14, died on Aug. 7, 2019, near a Langley, B.C., skate park.

The Crown announced charges against a 20-year-old man, who can not be named because he was a youth at the time of the incident, on Thursday.

Read more: Manslaughter charge laid in overdose death of B.C. 14-year-old Carson Crimeni

“The best word I can think of is relief. It’s been two years and a month waiting for this. It’s been getting to the point where there have been points I’ve doubted it was even going to happen,” Carson’s father, Aron Crimeni, told Global News.

“I don’t know if there will be further charges or not. Right now it’s looking like it’s just the one. We believe there should be more.”

Click to play video: 'Manslaughter charge laid in death of Carson Crimeni' Manslaughter charge laid in death of Carson Crimeni
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Carson Crimeni

Video from Carson’s final hours, later posted to social media, shows the boy in steadily deteriorating condition, sweating heavily and becoming increasingly agitated.

It was only hours later that he was found barely breathing in a ditch not far from the Walnut Grove skate park.

Criminal lawyer Ravi Hira said in such cases, manslaughter is likely the most appropriate charge because, in order to win a murder conviction, Crown prosecutors would need to prove the defendant had intentionally meant to kill someone.

Read more: Memorial jersey for Carson Crimeni meant to spark conversation about bullying, drugs

He said there have been several cases laying precedent for a manslaughter conviction when a vulnerable person is given drugs or alcohol.

“The test is if you are giving drugs — dangerous, copious quantities of drugs — to a vulnerable person and you don’t care whether or not bodily harm or death is going to ensue, you are guilty,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Family and friends gather to pay tribute to B.C. teen Carson Crimeni' Family and friends gather to pay tribute to B.C. teen Carson Crimeni
Family and friends gather to pay tribute to B.C. teen Carson Crimeni – Feb 21, 2020

However, Hira said it would be difficult for prosecutors to secure a conviction for others who were simply there at the time.

“Generally, one is only a party to an offence if one aids or abets the principal offender — just by being there while an offence is committed, by being a bystander, by laughing, that doesn’t necessarily elevate you to the criminal culpability of a party,” Hira said.

“I know of no case where the failure to call 911 has resulted in criminal conviction.”

Read more: ‘Always have you in my heart’: Tears flow at funeral for Langley teen who died of suspected overdose

The case is now before the courts, and Crimeni said while a trial won’t bring Carson back, he hopes it will act as a deterrent to others.

“It’s been all-consuming. It’s really hard to describe. Nothing’s really gotten better for us. The loss is as strong today as it has ever been,” he said.

“This won’t make up for his loss, but it will teach people that what was done was wrong and hopefully prevent this from happening again in the future.”

-With files from Rumina Daya

