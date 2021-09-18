Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized after being slashed in the face in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 3:12 pm
Police say a man was sent to hospital after being slashed in the face on the city's Downtown Eastside on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police say a man was sent to hospital after being slashed in the face on the city's Downtown Eastside on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say a man was taken to hospital after being slashed in the face on the city’s Downtown Eastside on Saturday.

It happened around 7 a.m. near Hastings and Gore streets.

Read more: Security guard stabbed multiple times after trying to stop shoplifter in Vancouver’s West End

Police say the 33-year-old man was involved in a dispute with three other men, possibly over money.

Click to play video: 'VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core' VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core
VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core

After slashing him with a knife, the suspects fled with the man’s bike, backpack and cane.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police redeploying officers to ‘hardest-hit’ areas of downtown

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

