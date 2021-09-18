Man hospitalized after being slashed in the face in Vancouver

Vancouver police say a man was taken to hospital after being slashed in the face on the city’s Downtown Eastside on Saturday.
It happened around 7 a.m. near Hastings and Gore streets.
Police say the 33-year-old man was involved in a dispute with three other men, possibly over money.
After slashing him with a knife, the suspects fled with the man’s bike, backpack and cane.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
