Man hospitalized after being slashed in the face in Vancouver

Vancouver police say a man was taken to hospital after being slashed in the face on the city’s Downtown Eastside on Saturday.

It happened around 7 a.m. near Hastings and Gore streets.

Police say the 33-year-old man was involved in a dispute with three other men, possibly over money.

After slashing him with a knife, the suspects fled with the man’s bike, backpack and cane.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.