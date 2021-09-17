SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 11 deaths, 768 new cases as hospitalizations near 300

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: '‘We stand ready to assist’: B.C. premier on providing COVID-19 support for Alberta' ‘We stand ready to assist’: B.C. premier on providing COVID-19 support for Alberta
WATCH: B.C. Premier John Horgan was asked by a reporter at a press briefing on Friday about the challenging COVID-19 situation Alberta hospitals are facing and if the province will provide support. Horgan said he has spoken to Alberta Premier Jason Kenny and, "We stand by ready to assist, where we can when we can, but we also have to maintain our ICU capacity at a level that will allow us to continue to have surgeries."

British Columbia reported 768 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Friday, as the number of patients in hospital hit a four-month high on Friday.

The update left the seven-day average for new cases at 685.

Of the new cases, 239 were in the Fraser Health region, 83 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 183 were in the Interior Health region, 161 were in the Northern Health region and 102 were in the Island Health region.

Active cases climbed to 6,031.

Read more: No room in B.C. hospitals for Alberta COVID-19 patients, says province

There were 298 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the highest since May 21. Of them, 136 were in critical or intensive care, the most since May 16.

Just seven of the patients in ICU were fully vaccinated. All of the fully vaccinated ICU patients were over the age of 50.

The province recorded a vaccine milestone on Thursday, announcing more than four million British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That figure represents 86.5 per cent of eligible people and 77.8 per cent of B.C.’s population

Of them, more than 3.65 million people — 78.9 per cent of those eligible and 71 per cent of B.C.’s population — have had two doses.

In the past week, 24.1 per cent of new cases were among fully vaccinated people, while 13.8 per cent of hospitalizations were among fully vaccinated people.

The province says after factoring for age, non-vaccinated people were 35.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

There were 20 ongoing outbreaks in acute care or long-term care and assisted facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 1,77954 cases, while 1,888 people have died.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: A look at B.C.’s current ICU situation' COVID-19: A look at B.C.’s current ICU situation
COVID-19: A look at B.C.’s current ICU situation
