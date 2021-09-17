COVID-19: B.C. reports 11 deaths, 768 new cases as hospitalizations near 300

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 768 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Friday, as the number of patients in hospital hit a four-month high on Friday.

The update left the seven-day average for new cases at 685.

Of the new cases, 239 were in the Fraser Health region, 83 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 183 were in the Interior Health region, 161 were in the Northern Health region and 102 were in the Island Health region.

Active cases climbed to 6,031.

There were 298 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the highest since May 21. Of them, 136 were in critical or intensive care, the most since May 16.

95% of those in ICU due to COVID-19 today in BC were not fully vaccinated. See full breakdown: pic.twitter.com/spxmt9IqcC — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) September 17, 2021

Just seven of the patients in ICU were fully vaccinated. All of the fully vaccinated ICU patients were over the age of 50.

The province recorded a vaccine milestone on Thursday, announcing more than four million British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That figure represents 86.5 per cent of eligible people and 77.8 per cent of B.C.’s population

Of them, more than 3.65 million people — 78.9 per cent of those eligible and 71 per cent of B.C.’s population — have had two doses.

In the past week, 24.1 per cent of new cases were among fully vaccinated people, while 13.8 per cent of hospitalizations were among fully vaccinated people.

The province says after factoring for age, non-vaccinated people were 35.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

There were 20 ongoing outbreaks in acute care or long-term care and assisted facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 1,77954 cases, while 1,888 people have died.

