Health

No room in B.C. hospitals for Alberta COVID-19 patients, says province

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 6:30 pm
Click to play video: '‘Learn from the West:’ Canada’s top doctor pleads young people to get vaccinated' ‘Learn from the West:’ Canada’s top doctor pleads young people to get vaccinated
Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Thursday if enough people are infected with COVID-19, rarer events will become more common, leading to more hospitalizations among younger people. 'Learn from the West,' she told a press conference, pointing to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Western provinces, particularly Alberta.

British Columbia does not currently have the capacity to help relieve the strain on Alberta’s COVID-19-beleaguered hospital system, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday.

“The Ministry of Health met with our Alberta counterparts today. Given the current demands on B.C.’s healthcare system, we will not be able to assist with taking patients at this time,” Dix said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals' Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals
Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals

“However, we have told Alberta that if there are things we can do to support them, we will. And if we can take patients on in the future, we will.”

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency as he said the province could run short of intensive-care beds and staff within 10 days.

Read more: Alberta adds COVID-19 measures, vaccine passport in effort to prevent health-care system’s collapse

At the same briefing, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu said the province was looking to its neighbours for potential ICU space or skilled staff who could go to Alberta to help.

The province is grappling with a record-high 270 COVID-19 patients in ICU, and has been forced to cancel hundreds of surgeries due to the pressure on hospitals from mostly unvaccinated patients.

Click to play video: 'Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise' Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise
Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise

“That is taking into account the additional 132 surge spaces that we have opened to meet demand. Without those spaces, we would be at 156 per cent of our normal capacity,” she said.

“There would not be enough ICU beds for those that need them.”

British Columbia has seen its own COVID-19 hospitalizations climb steadily since early August, and doctors have warned of growing strain and staff shortages.

The number of patients in B.C. ICUs as of Thursday stood at 134, up from just 16 at the end of July but still below the high of 178 set in April.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
