No room in B.C. hospitals for Alberta COVID-19 patients, says province

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia does not currently have the capacity to help relieve the strain on Alberta’s COVID-19-beleaguered hospital system, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday.

“The Ministry of Health met with our Alberta counterparts today. Given the current demands on B.C.’s healthcare system, we will not be able to assist with taking patients at this time,” Dix said in a statement.

2:04 Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals

“However, we have told Alberta that if there are things we can do to support them, we will. And if we can take patients on in the future, we will.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency as he said the province could run short of intensive-care beds and staff within 10 days.

At the same briefing, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu said the province was looking to its neighbours for potential ICU space or skilled staff who could go to Alberta to help.

The province is grappling with a record-high 270 COVID-19 patients in ICU, and has been forced to cancel hundreds of surgeries due to the pressure on hospitals from mostly unvaccinated patients.

4:06 Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise

“That is taking into account the additional 132 surge spaces that we have opened to meet demand. Without those spaces, we would be at 156 per cent of our normal capacity,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There would not be enough ICU beds for those that need them.”

British Columbia has seen its own COVID-19 hospitalizations climb steadily since early August, and doctors have warned of growing strain and staff shortages.

The number of patients in B.C. ICUs as of Thursday stood at 134, up from just 16 at the end of July but still below the high of 178 set in April.