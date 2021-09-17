COVID-19: 2 new cases in Peterborough; student case reported at Trent University campus

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active cases declined for the third day in a row.

In its update issued around 4:14 p.m., the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following data:

New cases (since Thursday): 2

Active cases : 31 — down from 40 reported on Thursday and 42 reported on Wednesday.

Variant of concern cases : 1,018 — three more since Thursday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,018 — three more since Thursday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23. Total confirmed cases: 1,777 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases : 1,723 — an additional 11 cases since Thursday (1,712). Resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases .

Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died. Close contacts: 286 — down 295 reported on Thursday and 315 reported on Wednesday. There were 516 reported on Tuesday and 600 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported one COVID-19 inpatient on Friday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

School cases, other data

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports the following cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 10:30 a.m Friday (all schools remain open):

Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough: 1 case

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School Peterborough: 1 case

North Shore Public School in Keene: 2 cases — up from one reported on Wednesday

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board has not reported any cases at schools within Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction.

Trent University has reported one student case at its campus in Peterborough and one student case at its Durham campus (outside PPH’s jurisdiction). No other details were provided on the cases.

“Both students are currently self-isolating as required, have been connected with supports and services, and will not return to campus until advised by Public Health that it is safe to do so,” the university stated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at their campuses in Peterborough.

Other health unit data released on Friday:

Testing: More than 59,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Thursday.

More than 59,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Thursday. Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.9 per cent of all cases (1,348) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 20 per cent (355 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (69 per cent) related to travel and 0.3 per cent (5 cases) have yet to be determined.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly immunization rate data on Wednesday which can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics next week include:

Sept. 22: Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 County Rd. 10, in Millbrook from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 23: Havelock Community Centre, 39 George St. E., in Havelock from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online by visiting this website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

