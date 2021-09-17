Inquest into Samwel Uko’s death postponed due to updated COVID-19 protocols

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has announced the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko has been postponed until further notice.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s office on Friday said the chief coroner made the decision “in order to adapt to the COVID-19 protocols” announced on Thursday by the government.

“This decision was reached in consultation with the inquest coroner, inquest counsel and the parties with standing,” stated the ministry in the release.

Uko’s family has been notified of the change, according to the government.

The inquest was scheduled to start the morning of Sept. 20 at the Ramada Plaza in Regina.

It will be rescheduled at a later time, which the ministry said will depend on the need to maintain the safety and health of all parties involved.

Uko, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, went to the Regina General Hospital twice on May 21 — the day he died.

Hours after his second visit to the hospital, he took his own life in Wascana Lake.

His family said he had been struggling with mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.