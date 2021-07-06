Saskatchewan Health Authority pays over $81K in damages to Samwel Uko’s family

Send this page to someone via email

New details are coming to light regarding the death of Samwel Uko, who died of an apparent suicide by drowning last year after being forcibly removed from a Regina hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has paid the family of Uko, according to a statement of defence filed by the SHA in an ongoing civil suit launched by his parents, which also seeks additional exemplary and punitive damages after the 20-year-old died in Wascana Lake.

The statement shows the $81,357.40 in damages were paid out pursuant to the Fatal Accidents Act.

It also admits that the SHA failed to meet the standard of care needed by the Abbottsford, B.C., man who attended Regina General Hospital twice on May 21, 2020, complaining of mental health problems — the second time being escorted out by security guards.

The defence denies, though, most other allegations made by the plaintiffs — including that the SHA allowed discriminatory practices to occur and were negligent in caring for Uko’s “suicidal tendencies.”

It says Uko denied having suicidal ideations twice that day, denies any grounds for further damages and asks that the claims be dismissed — an argument rebuked by the Regina lawyer representing Uko’s parents.

“The court should express through judgment the displeasure with the conduct to set an example for other hospitals, not just in Saskatchewan but in the rest of Canada,” lawyer Tony Merchant said.

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner has announced an inquest into Uko’s death for September. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

A development Uko’s family said they’re looking forward to.

“This will help us get more into details and getting the facts out and know what exactly happened. How did it happen and all of the stuff,” Uko’s uncle Justin Nyee said.

