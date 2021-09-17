Here are the only reasons you would be exempt from a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has put out guidelines outlining the valid contraindications and deferrals to COVID-19 vaccination in the province.

There are two types of COVID vaccines available in B.C. – the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) and the viral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca).

The province states there is only one medical contradiction to being able to get a COVID vaccine and that is a “history of an anaphylactic reaction to components of both mRNA and adenovirus vector vaccine (i.e., polyethylene glycol and polysorbate 80).

There are, however, some medical reasons why a person might be deferred from getting a COVID-19 vaccine for a length of time, the province states.

Someone who is in receipt of “anti SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma for treatment or prevention of COVID-19 (except tocilizumab or sarilumab)” will be deferred from getting a COVID vaccine for at least 90 days.

Someone who has a diagnosis of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome will be deferred until fully recovered from the illness and then for 90 days after the date of diagnosis.

If someone had their first dose of the vaccine and then was diagnosed with myocarditis or pericarditis by a doctor, with no other cause identified, that person will be deferred until further information about the risk of recurrence is available. The province says this event is reportable to the medical health officers.

If someone has suspected hypersensitivity or non-anaphylactic allergy to COVID-19 vaccine components, then the province says consultation with an allergist is advised before getting the vaccine.

Someone who had a “serious adverse event” following the first dose of a COVID vaccine should await “recommendation for further vaccination by the medical health officer.”

The province states the following reasons are not contradictions to getting the COVID vaccine in B.C.

History of an anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of mRNA or adenovirus vector vaccine. Someone may receive their 2nd dose using a vaccine of the different type.

History of an anaphylactic reaction to any component of one type of vaccine. Someone may receive a vaccine of the different type.

History of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia following a previous dose of an adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine. Someone may receive mRNA vaccine.

History of capillary leak syndrome. Someone may receive mRNA vaccine.

History of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with thrombocytopenia, unrelated to adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccination, or heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Someone may receive mRNA vaccine.

Any deferral or contradiction related to the COVID vaccines must “be reported for evaluation through the formal process for public health review and recommendations for subsequent doses,” the province states.

B.C. has launched the first stage of its vaccine card program.

Proof of immunization of one COVID-19 vaccine dose will now be required to access “discretionary” social and recreational events. Proof of a second dose will be required as of Oct. 24.

When using the BC vaccine card, you can either show the QR code you will receive if you have a smartphone or show a printout.

Those who are under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccine card because they are not yet eligible for the shot.

Businesses can either scan the QR code using a QR reader like a smartphone or tablet or visually verify the person’s card and identity.