Man stabbed outside Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain station

One man is in hospital after a stabbing outside the Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain station on Thursday night.

According to Transit Police, at around 8:40 p.m., a man approached a group of three men who had been throwing glass bottles down onto the sidewalk where the man was walking.

Someone in the group then pushed the man to the ground, Transit Police said. When the victim tried to get up, the three men starting punching him.

The victim eventually realized he had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely. His injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening, police said.

Police are now looking for three men in their early 20s.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-three with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, and was carrying a skateboard.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, five-foot-six with an average to husky build, a dark-brown tall afro, and was wearing a red hoodie.

The third suspect is described as a Caucasian, five-foot-six with a slim build.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300.

