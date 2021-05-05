Suspect charged in 3 SkyTrain assaults: transit police

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with three separate assaults, including one that left a man unconscious.

The first incident happened at 8 p.m. on April 9, when an attendant working at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station was bodychecked.

A man was violently bodychecked while standing at the Compass Card vending machine at the Scott Road station on April 14 just after 4:30 p.m.

Three days later, a man was shoulder-checked at the Gateway station at around 8 p.m., transit police said.

Police say the suspect then tried to start a fight with the man, saying “hit me” multiple times before eventually choking the victim until he lost consciousness.

Story continues below advertisement

Benjamin James McBeath, a 44-year-old man of no fixed address, now faces two counts of assault and one count of assault by choking.

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

1:16 Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian – Jan 28, 2021