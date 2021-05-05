Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged in 3 SkyTrain assaults: transit police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 4:06 pm
Transit police say a man has been charged in connection with assaults at SkyTrain stations. View image in full screen
Transit police say a man has been charged in connection with assaults at SkyTrain stations. The Canadian Press

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with three separate assaults, including one that left a man unconscious.

The first incident happened at 8 p.m. on April 9, when an attendant working at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station was bodychecked.

A man was violently bodychecked while standing at the Compass Card vending machine at the Scott Road station on April 14 just after 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly ‘violently’ punching SkyTrain passenger 30 times, robbing him

Three days later, a man was shoulder-checked at the Gateway station at around 8 p.m., transit police said.

Trending Stories

Police say the suspect then tried to start a fight with the man, saying “hit me” multiple times before eventually choking the victim until he lost consciousness.

Story continues below advertisement

Benjamin James McBeath, a 44-year-old man of no fixed address, now faces two counts of assault and one count of assault by choking.

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian' Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian
Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian – Jan 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLink tagSkyTrain tagTransit police tagmetro vancouver transit police tagSurrey Central Station tagSkyTrain assaults tagTransLink assaults tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers