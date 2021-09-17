Keep walking: Manitoba spending nearly $900K to improve trails

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly $900,000 has been granted for recreational trail projects throughout the province following a first round of applications for the 2020-21 Trails Manitoba Grant Program, Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard and Trails Manitoba announced Friday.

According to the release, the funds are part of an overall $10-million investment by the province in trails during the past year in partnership with Trails Manitoba and the Winnipeg Foundation, and they will generate revenue year after year to support the creation, maintenance and enhancement of recreational trails across Manitoba.

“Our government is committed to affordable outdoor recreational opportunities, which have become increasingly popular in recent times,” said Guillemard.

The province says to help manage these funds, the Trails Grant for Manitoba and Trails Grant for Winnipeg have been created for the advancement of the recreational trail network.

“Trails Manitoba is excited by the geographic spread and variety in these projects funded through the Trails Grant for Manitoba program,” said Erik Dickson, president of Trails Manitoba.

“These projects will develop new trails as well as enhance and maintain trails throughout the province, benefiting all Manitobans.”

Trails Manitoba has selected the first projects that were approved under the program.

This will cover 35 projects, including new trails as well as enhancements for existing trails.

Here are some examples of the projects as well as the support they are receiving:

Headingley Grand Trunk Trail Scenic Walking Trail, new trail system – $39,200

Brokenhead Interpretive Trail Loop, new trail study – $25,850

Grace Lake Boardwalk and Boreal Trail, new trail system – $75,000

Regional trail system connecting Stony Mountain to Stonewall, new trail system – $65,366

Pinawa Trans Canada Trail bridge and tread renewal project, infrastructure enhancements – $23,080

Successful recreational trail projects in Winnipeg will be announced at a later date, the minister noted, adding that the Trails Manitoba Grant Program intake for 2021-22 is set to open in November.

