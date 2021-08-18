Manitoba spends more than $600,000 in skilled trades training for Indigenous women

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending more than $600,000 in a skilled trades training initiative for Indigenous women in four northern and remote communities.

The government has partnered up with the Manitoba Construction Sector Council (MCSC) to deliver this project, Jobs Minister Jon Reyes, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox and Indigenous Reconciliation Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced Wednesday.

“Our government is committed to advancing economic equality for women by supporting programs and initiatives that help more women succeed in non-traditional work industries that provide sustainable and reliable employment opportunities, and help to support healthy and vibrant communities,” said Cox.

“We are proud to partner with industry leaders and Indigenous and northern communities to provide these unique and forward-thinking programs that will play an important part of Manitoba’s post-pandemic social and economic recovery.”

She said the targeted training initiative provides an opportunity for Indigenous women to acquire valuable skills in a supportive environment and includes ongoing mentorship during training and throughout their careers in the trades.

Training will be delivered by MCSC in framing, water and wastewater installation and blast hole drilling, which are all skills that are in high demand.

Training begins with a three-week job readiness course and includes safety training certification from the Construction Safety Association of Manitoba and a one-day workshop on women in the trades.

“The board of the MCSC and their partner associations, the Winnipeg Construction Association, Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, Manitoba Home Builders Association and First People’s Development Inc., recognize the importance of providing opportunity to a diverse group to learn a skilled trade,” said MCSC board member Terri Urban.

“MCSC is working in partnership with the Office to Advance Women Apprentices, which will continue to engage with and support the women participating in this program through their trades training and career journey. These women are the future of construction in the north,” said MCSC executive director Carol Paul.

The four communities chosen to participate in these programs are Pinaymootang First Nation, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Dakota Tipi First Nation and York Landing, with training already underway in Pinaymootang and Pimicikamak.

“It is important to provide Indigenous women the tools, training and support they need to build a career in a field with good-paying jobs, employee benefits and job security, which is often hard to acquire in northern and remote communities,” said Lagimodiere.

“Targeted job training for Indigenous women is critical for the advancement of economic reconciliation, as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, and will help to improve the lives of Indigenous women, their families and the communities they live in.”

This initiative is said to support post-COVID-19 pandemic job growth and economic recovery.

“In this time of economic recovery, it is more important than ever critical to attract, support and retain workers in the skilled trades, particularly in the north where there are multiple active construction projects and employers have identified a skilled worker shortage in the area,” said Reyes.

“Our government is committed to investing in post-secondary and skills training programs that align with the workforce needs of our province, today and into the future.”

Reyes noted that more than 8,000 skilled workers are expected to retire in Manitoba this year and there are currently not enough skilled labourers to take over their jobs and so there is a need to replace the aging workforce.

