Manitoba investing more than $342,000 in rural and remote community telepsychiatry programs

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is investing more than $342,000 to provide emergency telepsychiatry assessments to rural emergency departments and First Nations communities, Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery, announced Minister Audrey Gordon in a conference today.

Telepsychiatry delivers real-time care through secure videoconferencing.

“Right now, there is a need for adult emergency telepsychiatry services in First Nations communities and rural emergency departments and nursing stations,” Gordon said

“This investment will ensure people experiencing mental health issues can have access to psychiatric support that is timely, efficient and reliable.”

She notes that accessing psychiatric assessments for people experiencing a mental health crisis can be particularly challenging for individuals in remote and rural communities.

Story continues below advertisement

For too many Manitobans, she said, quickly accessing care could require transportation out of their home community, and offering these services virtually allows for timely access to specialized care without the need for an individual to be relocated away from their community and support network.

“For people experiencing a mental health crisis, reaching out for help is not always easy,” said Jitender Sareen, provincial mental health and addictions lead.

Read more: Manitoba to fund new beds for mental health crisis program

“The use of telepsychiatry removes a major hurdle to accessing care, allowing individuals to remain at home or in the community while accessing these specialized services.”

Gordon said that this investment is expected to support between 350 and 500 patients across Manitoba each year, and will reduce both unnecessary hospital admissions and medical transports.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical providers and patients from across Manitoba have told us of the benefits of virtual care including the ability to heal and recover at home, or closer to home – our government is pleased to support options that improve access and equity for Manitobans.”

More information on mental health and addictions services in Manitoba can be found online.

4:39 Mental health supports for Manitoba kids Mental health supports for Manitoba kids – Jul 20, 2021