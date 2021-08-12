Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg invests close to $79 million in south Winnipeg recreation

The governments of Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg have invested close to $79 million towards the recreation campus in south Winnipeg.

On Thursday, Mayor Brian Bowman along with several ministers, Waverly MLA Jon Reyes and Coun. Janice Lukes announced the funding for the first phase of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, located in Waverley West.

The breakdown of the respective investments is as follows:

federal – more than $31.6 million

provincial – more than $31.1 million

municipal – more than $16.2 million

During a press conference, Bowman said this is the biggest recreation investment the city has ever made.

“As the only mayoral candidate during the 2018 election campaign who committed to deliver the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, I’m proud to see this project coming to fruition for the residents of this growing area of the city. This is the largest investment into a recreational facility in the city’s history and as Winnipeg continues to grow to a million people, we’ll continue to need strong government partners that will invest in municipal infrastructure, public transit and recreation.”

The first phase of this project involves the development of a multi-use, multi-generational recreation centre with gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, fitness space, a walking/running track, a daycare, a vocational building and adjacent site development.

“Investments in community infrastructure make our province a better place to live, work and play. We are pleased to partner with the government of Canada and City of Winnipeg on the much-needed South Winnipeg Recreation Campus. This area of Winnipeg has seen significant and diverse population growth over the last decade and this investment will provide essential recreation space for residents to enjoy for many years to come,” said Reg Helwer, minister of central services.

The new facility will provide access to sports and recreation activities, enhanced program opportunities, and places to meet in a centralized campus.

“Investing in modern, inclusive public infrastructure is key to building healthy, connected and vibrant communities. The $31.6 million in federal funding announced today to support the South Winnipeg Recreation Centre will ensure that residents of all ages can get together, meet and share activities that keep them active and enrich their community connections. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities,” said MP Terry Duguid.

