Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg invests close to $79 million in south Winnipeg recreation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 4:01 pm
The governments of Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg have invested a total of $25.3 billion towards the recreation campus in south Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The governments of Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg have invested a total of $25.3 billion towards the recreation campus in south Winnipeg. Christian Aumell/Global News

The governments of Canada, Manitoba and Winnipeg have invested close to $79 million towards the recreation campus in south Winnipeg.

On Thursday, Mayor Brian Bowman along with several ministers, Waverly MLA Jon Reyes and Coun. Janice Lukes announced the funding for the first phase of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, located in Waverley West.

The breakdown of the respective investments is as follows:

  • federal – more than $31.6 million
  • provincial – more than $31.1 million
  • municipal – more than $16.2 million

During a press conference, Bowman said this is the biggest recreation investment the city has ever made.

Read more: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call election for Sept. 20, sources say

“As the only mayoral candidate during the 2018 election campaign who committed to deliver the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, I’m proud to see this project coming to fruition for the residents of this growing area of the city. This is the largest investment into a recreational facility in the city’s history and as Winnipeg continues to grow to a million people, we’ll continue to need strong government partners that will invest in municipal infrastructure, public transit and recreation.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The first phase of this project involves the development of a multi-use, multi-generational recreation centre with gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, fitness space, a walking/running track, a daycare, a vocational building and adjacent site development.

Read more: City sends out RFP to revitalize Portage and Main, deal with crumbling barriers

“Investments in community infrastructure make our province a better place to live, work and play. We are pleased to partner with the government of Canada and City of Winnipeg on the much-needed South Winnipeg Recreation Campus. This area of Winnipeg has seen significant and diverse population growth over the last decade and this investment will provide essential recreation space for residents to enjoy for many years to come,” said Reg Helwer, minister of central services.

The new facility will provide access to sports and recreation activities, enhanced program opportunities, and places to meet in a centralized campus.

“Investing in modern, inclusive public infrastructure is key to building healthy, connected and vibrant communities. The $31.6 million in federal funding announced today to support the South Winnipeg Recreation Centre will ensure that residents of all ages can get together, meet and share activities that keep them active and enrich their community connections. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities,” said MP Terry Duguid.

Click to play video: 'North Dakota ready for Manitoba tourists to return' North Dakota ready for Manitoba tourists to return
North Dakota ready for Manitoba tourists to return – Jul 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagCanada tagsouth winnipeg tagWaverly West tagWinnipeg recreation tagRecreational investment tagsouth winnipeg recreation tagSouth Winnipeg Recreation Campus tagwaverly west recreation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers