Crime

2 hospitalized in stabbing, youth in custody: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 17, 2021 9:07 am
London Ontario Police cruiser, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police cruiser, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say a youth is in custody and two adults are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident on Fanshawe Park Road East.

Police say someone reported that a male had stabbed two people at roughly 9 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Police investigation to close roadway at centre of London, Ont. vehicle attack

Police responded to the unspecified section of Fanshawe Park Road East and say a youth was “arrested without incident.”

Two adults were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

