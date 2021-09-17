2 hospitalized in stabbing, youth in custody: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say a youth is in custody and two adults are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident on Fanshawe Park Road East.

Police say someone reported that a male had stabbed two people at roughly 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the unspecified section of Fanshawe Park Road East and say a youth was “arrested without incident.”

Two adults were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

0:33 15-year-old boy arrested after attacks on women in Burnaby 15-year-old boy arrested after attacks on women in Burnaby – Sep 2, 2021