2 hospitalized in stabbing, youth in custody: London police

London, Ont., police say a youth is in custody and two adults are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident on Fanshawe Park Road East.
Police say someone reported that a male had stabbed two people at roughly 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded to the unspecified section of Fanshawe Park Road East and say a youth was “arrested without incident.”
Two adults were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
