Police investigation to close roadway at centre of London, Ont. vehicle attack

London, Ont., police say Hyde Park Road will be closed between Gainsborough Road and Sarnia Road on Sunday as part of the investigation into the June 6 vehicle attack against the Afzaal family.

Police say the closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and that there will also be traffic disruptions on South Carriage Road as well.

“Traffic barricades will be in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area during this time,” police said in a statement.

“This closure is taking place to facilitate a photographic scan of the intersection as a follow-up to an ongoing investigation.”

Police say the service’s social media accounts will be updated when the roads are re-opened.

The London, Ont., vehicle attack on June 6 against the Afzaal family took place at the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads, south of Gainsborough Road.

London police have previously alleged the driver of a black pick-up truck drove south on Hyde Park Road, mounted the sidewalk and struck the family members before taking off southbound “at a high rate of speed.”

The attack resulted in the deaths of Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother. Nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in June that they believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four counts of first-degree murder along with one count of attempted murder, and Crown prosecutors allege that each offence constituted an act of terrorism. He is due back in court Sept. 22.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham, Nick Westoll and Ryan Rocca