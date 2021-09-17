Menu

Consumer

United Airlines lifts systemwide outage after flights grounded, canceled

By Ahmar Khan Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 7:55 am
Click to play video: 'Airlines struggle to keep up with passenger volumes' Airlines struggle to keep up with passenger volumes
WATCH: Airlines struggle to keep up with passenger volumes – Sep 4, 2021

One of the biggest airlines in the U.S. experienced a network outage effectively limiting customers from checking-in or boarding their flights.

The company confirmed the outage in an email statement to Global News.

“This morning we experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally and we are working diligently to get customers to their destinations,” reads the email from a United spokesperson.

Twitter users were complaining the outages stopped them from boarding the plane, loading their luggage and accessing the United Airlines app.

“Is there a system outage affecting boarding and dispatch? DSM airport can’t board the flight due to system issue,” wrote Twitter user Aaron M. Hurd.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear when the outages started and how many people were affected by the delays.

