United Airlines lifts systemwide outage after flights grounded, canceled

One of the biggest airlines in the U.S. experienced a network outage effectively limiting customers from checking-in or boarding their flights.

The company confirmed the outage in an email statement to Global News.

“This morning we experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally and we are working diligently to get customers to their destinations,” reads the email from a United spokesperson.

Twitter users were complaining the outages stopped them from boarding the plane, loading their luggage and accessing the United Airlines app.

“Is there a system outage affecting boarding and dispatch? DSM airport can’t board the flight due to system issue,” wrote Twitter user Aaron M. Hurd.

@united Is there a system outage affecting boarding and dispatch? DSM airport can't board the flight due to system issue. — Aaron M. Hurd (@aaronmhurd) September 17, 2021

@united System down? Can’t check bags but welcome to carryon? What about my wife’s bag? Should I just leave her in @BHMAirport? — Chip Watts (@chipwatts) September 17, 2021

@united what is the the point of a travel ready center if your app won’t even work? #unitedairlines #poorcustomerservice #dontflyunited — HMK (@hmk6101) September 17, 2021

It’s unclear when the outages started and how many people were affected by the delays.