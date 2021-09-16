Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C.’s South Coast in for a ‘soaker’ as rainfall warning issued

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season' What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season
This fall/winter is expected to be another La Nina season. However, Environment Canada says that is not enough information to produce a confident long range forecast this year. Here's why and what you need know about this up coming season.

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast will want to dig out their rain gear, with heavy rain forecast to douse the region over the next 48 hours.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada upgraded a special weather statement to a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and Eastern Vancouver Island.

Read more: ‘Follow the forecast week by week’: B.C.’s weather outlook for fall and winter

“This is the first big fall rainstorm of the season and summer is not even over. Residents across the South Coast should get ready for a soaker. Some areas could see the most rain we’ve had in one day since January,” Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

“It will be important to make sure kids have proper rain gear when they to school on Friday. I have a feeling many parents still have their rain gear stored away somewhere — time to pull them out.”

Story continues below advertisement
B.C.’s South Coast in for a ‘soaker’ as rainfall warning issued - image View image in full screen

Environment Canada is forecasting between 50 and 70 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in Howe Sound and on the North Shore mountains.

Read more: ‘Robust’ rainstorm forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

Precipitation is expected to begin in earnest late overnight, and intensify throughout Friday.

Southwesterly winds of up to 60 km/h are also projected to arrive on Friday.

Drivers are being warned to watch for flash flooding and pooling on the roads, and residents are reminded to clear any drainage areas of debris.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Coast and Vancouver Island, and people are advised to keep well back from the banks of rivers and waterways.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagMetro Vancouver tagbc storm tagMetro Vancouver weather tagRainfall Warning tagMetro Vancouver rain tagrain storm tagMetro Vancouver Rainfall Warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers