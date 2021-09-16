B.C.’s South Coast in for a ‘soaker’ as rainfall warning issued

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast will want to dig out their rain gear, with heavy rain forecast to douse the region over the next 48 hours.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada upgraded a special weather statement to a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and Eastern Vancouver Island.

“This is the first big fall rainstorm of the season and summer is not even over. Residents across the South Coast should get ready for a soaker. Some areas could see the most rain we’ve had in one day since January,” Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

“It will be important to make sure kids have proper rain gear when they to school on Friday. I have a feeling many parents still have their rain gear stored away somewhere — time to pull them out.”

Environment Canada is forecasting between 50 and 70 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in Howe Sound and on the North Shore mountains.

Precipitation is expected to begin in earnest late overnight, and intensify throughout Friday.

Southwesterly winds of up to 60 km/h are also projected to arrive on Friday.

Drivers are being warned to watch for flash flooding and pooling on the roads, and residents are reminded to clear any drainage areas of debris.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Coast and Vancouver Island, and people are advised to keep well back from the banks of rivers and waterways.

