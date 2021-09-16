SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: LDCSB shares employee vaccination rates, TVDSB data to come

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 16, 2021 3:10 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says that 93 per cent of employees who submitted an attestation have stated they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ontario government announced in August that it would be expecting school boards to collect and post employee vaccination status on their websites on a monthly basis starting Sept. 15. However, a spokesperson with the Thames Valley District School Board told Global News it will be releasing its data on Friday.

Read more: Hundreds of Hamilton public education workers not vaccinated or aren’t saying if they are

On a whole, the LDCSB’s figures work out to 89.1 per cent of total school board employees and trustees, or 2,616 individuals, who have attested to being fully vaccinated, “with and without supporting documentation.”

The board says 0.6 per cent, or 18 individuals, have submitted a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated while 3.8 per cent, or 111 individuals, have yet to submit an attestation form.

That leaves 6.5 per cent of respondents, or 191 individuals, who are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and without a documented medical exemption.

Read more: COVID-19: Hundreds of Peterborough area education workers yet to disclose vaccination status

The Catholic board also provided data for “other individuals,” which include visitors, volunteers, contractors, student transportation drivers and anyone else who is frequently in settings with direct contact with students or staff.

The board says there are 1,349 individuals that fall into that category and 1,241 of them, or 92.0 per cent, have attested to being fully vaccinated.

Two individuals, or 0.1 per cent, have provided a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated.

The board did not provide any data about the remaining 106 individuals.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s unvaccinated education workers will be tested twice a week' COVID-19: Ontario’s unvaccinated education workers will be tested twice a week
COVID-19: Ontario’s unvaccinated education workers will be tested twice a week – Sep 6, 2021

— With a file from Global News’ Matt Carty

