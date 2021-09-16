Increased COVID-19 exposure at Nipawin Hawks hockey game

Send this page to someone via email

Unvaccinated people who were at a recent Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League game are being told to immediately self-isolate.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 for everyone who was at the Nipawin Hawks game at Centennial Arena on Sept. 10 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There were 359 people in attendance at the game.

The SHA said anyone who was at the game and is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should immediately self-isolate and remain in isolation until Sept. 24.

They must also be tested immediately for COVID-19 and be tested again on Sept. 20.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested or to self-isolate, but SHA said they should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Sept. 24 and seek testing if any symptoms develop.

The SHA said self-isolation means staying at home, avoiding contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated, and staying away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

Anyone developing symptoms should contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner.

Symptoms may develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

