SHA notifying residents of COVID-19 test results through automated service

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will soon start notifying Saskatchewan residents of their COVID-19 test results through an auto-notification.

The SHA said its decision to move to the automated service is due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the province as Saskatchewan now has more than 4,000 COVID-19 active cases.

Beginning Friday, anyone tested in Saskatchewan will be able to receive their positive or negative COVID-19 lab results through text or voice call message notifications.

“Auto-notification is an efficient and cost effective way to notify individuals of their COVID-19 test results and reach those who have been confirmed as a positive COVID-19 case so they can start self-isolation immediately prior to the phone call from Public Health,” the SHA stated in a release on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals being tested will be asked to provide or confirm their phone number.

According to the health authority, notifications will be sent to people ages 12 and over regarding their positive or negative COVID-19 lab test result between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Results will be received based on processing times at the lab.

People who receive a text or voice message with a positive test result will also have a phone call from public health or a community health nurse within 24 to 48 hours. These additional calls will give public health an opportunity to provide further direction regarding self-isolation, masking and contact tracing, the SHA said.

The health authority said messages will be easily identifiable since they will come from the SHA with a short code of 89364 for text messages or 306-655-4603 for voice call messages.

“This system will not require or ask for any financial information or ask you to provide any personal information beyond the information needed to verify or confirm that the correct person has been contacted,” added the SHA.

More information is available at the government’s website.

Advertisement