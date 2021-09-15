Active COVID-19 cases exceed 4K as Saskatchewan adds 2 new deaths

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll rose by two to 629 on Wednesday as active case numbers continue to rise.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus were in the 60-to-79 and 80-plus age groups.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 475 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 60,149. This is the second-highest increase to date after more than 500 new infections on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to a new record high of 416 from 406 on Tuesday.

The province’s active infections have increased and now sit at 4,016. It is the highest number since Jan. 19, when it was 4,156. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 997.

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 224 patients with COVID-19: 184 are receiving inpatient care and 40 are in intensive care units.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 387 to a total of 55,504.

According to the dashboard, 4,010 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,074,354 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,505,431 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. The dashboard showed that 377 of Wednesday’s 475 new cases were people who were unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

