Canada

Active COVID-19 cases exceed 4K as Saskatchewan adds 2 new deaths

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation' Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation
WATCH: Families expanded during the pandemic. For the first time, many brought home a new pet. Kendra Slugoski has more on how it helped people cope through the loneliness and lockdowns.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll rose by two to 629 on Wednesday as active case numbers continue to rise.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus were in the 60-to-79 and 80-plus age groups.

Read more: Alberta, Saskatchewan COVID-19 spike a lesson for rest of Canada: experts

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 475 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 60,149. This is the second-highest increase to date after more than 500 new infections on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to a new record high of 416 from 406 on Tuesday.

The province’s active infections have increased and now sit at 4,016. It is the highest number since Jan. 19, when it was 4,156. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 997.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 224 patients with COVID-19: 184 are receiving inpatient care and 40 are in intensive care units.

Read more: New COVID-19 case data includes children, testing prioritized in Saskatchewan

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 387 to a total of 55,504.

According to the dashboard, 4,010 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,074,354 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,505,431 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. The dashboard showed that 377 of Wednesday’s 475 new cases were people who were unvaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan government issues emergency labour mobility order as fourth wave surges' Saskatchewan government issues emergency labour mobility order as fourth wave surges
Saskatchewan government issues emergency labour mobility order as fourth wave surges

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

