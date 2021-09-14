SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New COVID-19 case data includes children, testing prioritized in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 5:36 pm
The Saskatchewan government announced that its COVID-19 table will now report new cases and vaccination status in the under-12 age group. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government announced that its COVID-19 table will now report new cases and vaccination status in the under-12 age group. Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

The Saskatchewan government says new COVID-19 infection and vaccination status data will now include children and symptomatic testing will be prioritized.

Starting Tuesday, daily updates will now include people under 12 on the government’s online table and will later be integrated into the dashboard in the coming weeks, according to officials.

Read more: Saskatoon anti-vax protest moves further from hospital entrances

“Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19,” read the government statement on Tuesday.

A total of 1,503,385 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date in Saskatchewan, according to the dashboard. The table showed that 426 of Tuesday’s 506 new cases were people who were unvaccinated and 101 of them are in the under-12 age group.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of Saskatchewan’s 225 hospital patients who have tested positive for the virus are in the youngest age group. Both hospitalizations in the under-12 age group are categorized as being in inpatient care.

The government said it’s working on providing hospitalization data by age and vaccination status as part of the dashboard and this information will be posted “when available.”

Read more: Saskatchewan government reactivates emergency labour mobility in health system

Additionally, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is prioritizing processing symptomatic test results in order to support contact tracing investigations and prevent further COVID-19 transmission.

“Saskatchewan residents may be asked to provide negative test results for the purposes of travel or event admittance.… If you are seeking asymptomatic testing for non-essential purposes, test results may not be available within a specified timeframe,” read the statement.

“If you require a negative test due to being unvaccinated/only partially vaccinated, private lab services are available as an option for asymptomatic testing.”

People and businesses who are interested in private labs offering COVID-19 testing in Saskatchewan can visit the government’s website.

Click to play video: 'Privacy paramount when developing vaccination proof policies, commissioner says' Privacy paramount when developing vaccination proof policies, commissioner says
Privacy paramount when developing vaccination proof policies, commissioner says
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagChildren tagsaskatchewan covid-19 tagSaskatchewan Government tagTesting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers