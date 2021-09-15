2 injured, 1 critically, after crash involving motorcycle and van outside Mississauga plaza

A person is in life-threatening condition and a second person has been seriously injured after a crash outside a Mississauga plaza Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to North Service Road near Stanfield Road, west of Dixie Road, in front of Applewood Village Plaza just after 4 p.m.
A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News one of the patients was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with critical injuries while the second was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as serious.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday afternoon.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments