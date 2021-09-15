Menu

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash involving motorcycle and van outside Mississauga plaza

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:51 pm
Emergency crews were called to North Service Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to North Service Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Global News

A person is in life-threatening condition and a second person has been seriously injured after a crash outside a Mississauga plaza Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to North Service Road near Stanfield Road, west of Dixie Road, in front of Applewood Village Plaza just after 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News one of the patients was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with critical injuries while the second was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as serious.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday afternoon.

