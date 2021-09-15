COVID-19: 30 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 13,248, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 18 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,788, including 199 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Adjala-Tosorontio, three are in Bracebridge, three are in New Tecumseth, three are in Wasaga Beach, two are in Bradford, two are in Collingwood, two are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired and one is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, seven are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 19 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 73.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,248 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,742 — have recovered, while 13 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 593 cases, bringing the total to 576,389, including 9,629 deaths.