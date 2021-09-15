SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 30 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout' Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
WATCH: In addition to medical exemptions there are some cases where proof of vaccination will not be needed to enter non-essential businesses. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 13,248, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 18 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,788, including 199 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Adjala-Tosorontio, three are in Bracebridge, three are in New Tecumseth, three are in Wasaga Beach, two are in Bradford, two are in Collingwood, two are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

Read more: GO COVID-19 vaccine buses to make stops in Barrie, Ont.

The rest of the new cases are in Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired and one is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, seven are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 19 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports under 600 new COVID-19 cases as test positivity drops

Meanwhile, 73.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,248 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,742 — have recovered, while 13 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 593 cases, bringing the total to 576,389, including 9,629 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch' Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers