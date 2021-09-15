SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

GO COVID-19 vaccine buses to make stops in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 12:46 pm
The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be making stops at two locations in Barrie on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be making stops at two locations in Barrie on Wednesday. Twitter / Anne Marie Aikins

The GO-VAXX buses, which deliver COVID-19 immunizations, will be making stops in Barrie on Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., people can get vaccinated at one of the buses, which will be stopped at the Lampman Lane Community Centre.

Read more: Mobile clinics, GO-Vaxx Bus to target Hamilton neighbourhoods with low vaccination uptake

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can get vaccinated at the other GO COVID-19 vaccine bus, which will be stopped at Georgian College’s Barrie campus at 1 Georgian Dr.

As part of its strategy to accelerate COVID-19 inoculations, the Ontario government has partnered with Metrolinx to convert two GO buses into mobile vaccine clinics.

The buses are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region.

Story continues below advertisement

Each bus runs as a fully functional vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide help to people and to make sure their vaccines are administered safely.

Click to play video: 'Mobile vaccine clinics working to vaccinate Kingstonians' Mobile vaccine clinics working to vaccinate Kingstonians
Mobile vaccine clinics working to vaccinate Kingstonians – Aug 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagBarrie covid vaccine tagBarrie covid vaccine clinics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers