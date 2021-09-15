GO COVID-19 vaccine buses to make stops in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The GO-VAXX buses, which deliver COVID-19 immunizations, will be making stops in Barrie on Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., people can get vaccinated at one of the buses, which will be stopped at the Lampman Lane Community Centre.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can get vaccinated at the other GO COVID-19 vaccine bus, which will be stopped at Georgian College’s Barrie campus at 1 Georgian Dr.

As part of its strategy to accelerate COVID-19 inoculations, the Ontario government has partnered with Metrolinx to convert two GO buses into mobile vaccine clinics.

The buses are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region.

Each bus runs as a fully functional vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide help to people and to make sure their vaccines are administered safely.

