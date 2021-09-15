SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Cambridge, Ont. joins growing list of municipalities to enact mandatory vaccine policy

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:14 pm
A sign welcomes people to Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
A sign welcomes people to Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The City of Cambridge became the last of the tri-cities to announce that it has launched a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

“It is our responsibility to provide a safe work place for the city’s employees and the public we serve,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry stated.

“We are in the midst of a fourth wave and vaccination is one of the best measures we can take to protect our community. We know vaccines work. We know they help prevent serious cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization.”

Read more: Kitchener, Waterloo announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies for staff, volunteers

The city joins the Region of Waterloo as well as the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo in launching its policy, which Cambridge says applies to employees, councillors, volunteers, part-time workers and contractors.

Story continues below advertisement

The other cities also have similar lists, although the region’s does not include council members.

The policy requires all staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, while those who choose not to, or that are unvaccinated, will have to undergo education and rapid testing.

Read more: Waterloo Region enacts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff, volunteers

The city did not provide a timeline, although the other municipalities all set a date of Sept. 27.

The city also did not say who would be footing the bill for testing.

Cambridge says that all new employees will need to be fully vaccinated as a condition of their hiring.

Click to play video: 'Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout' Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagCOVID news tagCOVID Cambridge tagcovid passport tagCOVID passport ontario tagCambridge COVID-19 vaccine policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers