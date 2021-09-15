COVID-19: Cambridge, Ont. joins growing list of municipalities to enact mandatory vaccine policy

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Cambridge became the last of the tri-cities to announce that it has launched a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

“It is our responsibility to provide a safe work place for the city’s employees and the public we serve,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry stated.

“We are in the midst of a fourth wave and vaccination is one of the best measures we can take to protect our community. We know vaccines work. We know they help prevent serious cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization.”

The city joins the Region of Waterloo as well as the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo in launching its policy, which Cambridge says applies to employees, councillors, volunteers, part-time workers and contractors.

The other cities also have similar lists, although the region’s does not include council members.

The policy requires all staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, while those who choose not to, or that are unvaccinated, will have to undergo education and rapid testing.

The city did not provide a timeline, although the other municipalities all set a date of Sept. 27.

The city also did not say who would be footing the bill for testing.

Cambridge says that all new employees will need to be fully vaccinated as a condition of their hiring.

