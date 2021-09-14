Kitchener, Waterloo announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies for staff, volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the Region of Waterloo announced a mandatory vaccine policy for all employees and volunteers, and several of the municipalities it encompasses have followed suit.

Late Monday afternoon, Wilmot Township announced a similar policy while the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo followed suit on Tuesday.

“As the provider of important citizen-facing programs and services as well as being a large employer, the City of Kitchener will continue to focus on making policies that always ensure safe environments for both residents and staff,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

Similar to the region, the move by the cities will require all employees and volunteers to disclose their vaccination status by Sept. 27. If they choose not to disclose the information or are not vaccinated, they will be required to undergo an education seminar before also having to do rapid testing.

“This pandemic has been difficult, and we have all faced many challenges,” Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky stated.

“Every day it seems new measures are needed to address the serious health implications associated with COVID-19. The mandatory vaccination policy is designed to protect the health of our employees and visitors to our city locations.”

In Kitchener and Waterloo, the rules will apply to all employees, elected officials, volunteers and firefighters. Global News has contacted the region to see if elected officials are part of the plan there as well.

In addition, Waterloo Regional Police are not considered regional staff, so they are not a part of the region’s plan. A police spokesperson was unable to provide any updates on the police’s future plans.

Global News has also contacted the City of Cambridge to see if it has any vaccination policy plans in the works.

A City of Waterloo spokesperson told Global News that those who are unvaccinated or choose not to disclose their status will be required to be tested at least once a week.

A City of Kitchener spokesperson says that some of the details such as how often testing will be required.

In addition, initially both cities will pay for the tests, although that could change down the road.

Global News has contacted the region to see how often testing will be required and who will be footing the bill for it.

Both Kitchener and Waterloo say new employees will need to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. It is not clear if the region has the same plan in place.

