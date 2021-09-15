Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police search for missing woman last seen July 1

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 15, 2021 3:45 pm
Undated photos of missing woman Kourtney Marten-Read, 31. View image in full screen
Undated photos of missing woman Kourtney Marten-Read, 31. supplied by the London Police Service

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for help finding a woman last seen July 1.

Police say Kourtney Marten-Read, 31, of no fixed address, was reported missing on Sept. 14.

Read more: Homicide team investigating disappearance of Langley, B.C. mother, teacher

She was reportedly last seen on July 1 in the area of Wellington Road and Grand Avenue.

She is described by police as five feet two to five feet five inches tall with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they and family are concerned for Marten-Read’s welfare and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

