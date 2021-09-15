Body discovered in rural area near Merritt; police call death suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Wednesday, RCMP said the Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to help Merritt RCMP after a body was discovered in the rural area.

Police say officers from Merritt attended an area near Nicola Lake on Sept. 14, and located the body just before 8 a.m.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told Global News that officers were looking for evidence and witnesses for this person’s death, adding the body has not yet been identified.

Shoihet said the body was in a position where it couldn’t be positively identified if it was male or female.

Police added that circumstances at the scene led investigators to believe that the person’s death was not natural.

“Our priority at this time is to identify the dead person and notify their next of kin,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Steph Drouin.

RCMP say its Forensic Identification Section is also providing assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Southeast District’s tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

