RCMP release name of Penticton homicide victim found on school field

Mounties have now released the name of the homicide victim found on a Penticton high school field in early September.

The man is now being identified as Taig Savage, 22, from Penticton.

“We are releasing Taig’s identity and photos in hopes that it will assist in our investigation,” Supt. Brian Hunter, officer in charge of the Penticton RCMP, said in a press release.

“Our Investigators are seeking the assistance of the public and ask that if anyone has information or witnessed this incident to contact the Penticton RCMP.”

Taig was last seen in the 100 block of Eckhart Avenue on foot wearing a hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Police wish to speak to anyone who saw him in the area in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, or who had any contact with him throughout the night and early morning hours.

He was found just before 6 a.m. on Sunday Sept. 5 by a passerby.

Front-line officers from the Penticton RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down, at a field located in the 100 block of Eckhart Avenue.

The man suffering from critical injuries and was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

If anyone has information or witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.