Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigation underway near Penticton Secondary School

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 12:56 pm
An RCMP officer stands near an entrance to a track and field area near Penticton Secondary School. The athletics area was at the center of a police investigation on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
An RCMP officer stands near an entrance to a track and field area near Penticton Secondary School. The athletics area was at the center of a police investigation on Sunday morning. Shelby Thom / Global News

An athletics area near a Penticton school was at the center of a police investigation on Sunday morning.

An officer on the scene told Global News a man was seriously assaulted early Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

All entrances to the track and field area near Penticton Secondary School were blocked off by police tape and a police dog could be seen sniffing for evidence.

Trending Stories

There were also evidence markers set up at the north side of the track.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the investigation near the school.

A police dog and handler could be seen on the track near Penticton Secondary School on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A police dog and handler could be seen on the track near Penticton Secondary School on Sunday morning. Shelby Thom / Global News

— with files from Shelby Thom

Crime tagRCMP tagPolice tagAssault tagpenticton tagpenticton rcmp tagpenticton secondary school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers