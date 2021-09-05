Police investigation underway near Penticton Secondary School

Send this page to someone via email

An athletics area near a Penticton school was at the center of a police investigation on Sunday morning.

An officer on the scene told Global News a man was seriously assaulted early Sunday.

Major police incident has the sports track and field blocked off by police tape behind Penticton Secondary School. A police dog and it’s handler are searching the track area, evidence markers dot the north side of the track, unmarked police cruiser on scene @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/7Ky8FowPfh — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 5, 2021

All entrances to the track and field area near Penticton Secondary School were blocked off by police tape and a police dog could be seen sniffing for evidence.

There were also evidence markers set up at the north side of the track.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the investigation near the school.

— with files from Shelby Thom