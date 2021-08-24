Menu

Crime

Man found with severe injuries in Penticton; police seeking information

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 1:16 pm
According to the RCMP, the victim was located along Lakeshore Drive, near the Lakeside Hotel parkade, around 1 p.m.
According to the RCMP, the victim was located along Lakeshore Drive, near the Lakeside Hotel parkade, around 1 p.m. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

Police are seeking witnesses or information after a man was found with severe injuries in downtown Penticton during the weekend.

According to the RCMP, the victim was located along Lakeshore Drive, near the Lakeside Hotel parkade, around 1 p.m.

Read more: Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers

Police say they are “seeking information to assist in determining the male’s actions prior to his injuries.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out' ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021
