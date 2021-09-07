Witness describes finding body at Penticton, B.C. school field

Send this page to someone via email

A witness says the body found on a Penticton, B.C., high school field during the weekend suffered severe physical trauma.

In an interview with Global News, Idris Hudson said he discovered the body and a large pool of blood while out for a walk early Sunday morning.

Hudson said he performs volunteer outreach for the homeless and was walking along the track and field section of Penticton Secondary School when he spotted something odd.

“Usually, around 5 a.m., I walk around the track and listen to music, which helps me decompress between counselling sessions,” said Hudson.

“And in front of the bleachers, it looked as though someone had left a bunch of garbage. There was just a pile. And I thought, ‘Who littered?’ Then I realized it was a body.”

Noting that he doesn’t own a cellphone but has an iPod, Hudson said he approached the body and yelled at it, trying to get some response. He then wound up pleading for help on Facebook before running several blocks to call 911.

“Penticton has such compassion,” said Hudson. “There are message boards on some social media (sites) where it’s a lightning-fast response. And Penticton really cares and it showed.”

According to police, officers were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services following a report of an unresponsive person on a field along the 100 block of Eckert Avenue.

“When officers arrived, they located BCEHS attending to a young man suffering from critical injuries,” police said in a press release on Sunday.

“He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The area was temporarily closed off during the police investigation, but has since been reopened.

Hudson, who called the scene graphic, said by the time he called, emergency responders were on scene.

He also said when he later returned to the field, he cried.

“I was so overwhelmed … and traumatized.”

Hudson complimented the emergency responders, police and the public, stating “people are really watching out for each other.”

On Tuesday, School District 67 said it had not been informed of the victim’s identity, but said it was holding the individual’s family and friends in their thoughts.

“We do have a district crisis response team that is ready to meet at any time a crisis event occurs and impacts students and staff,” said SD67 superintendent Todd Manual.

“Our crisis response team is prepared to respond to this incident if required, and will discuss developing an appropriate plan that considers both the wishes of the family and the needs of the school.

“Our team also works to ensure confidentiality is maintained until the plan is shared with family, staff and students.”

Witnesses who spoke to Global News on Sunday said they didn’t hear or see anything out of the ordinary, but it’s a known area where teens gather.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the detachment at 250-492-4300.