Crime

B.C. homicide investigators deployed to Abbotsford after body discovered in parking lot

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 3:56 pm
Homicide investigators are in Abbotsford after a body was discovered in a parking lot. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators are in Abbotsford after a body was discovered in a parking lot. British Columbia Emergency Photography File

Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after a body was discovered.

Abbotsford police say the body was found early Monday in a Clearbrook Park parking lot off of Clinton Avenue.

Police say foul play is suspected, although the victim’s identity and cause of death are unknown. Police say they have yet to determine a motive.

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Monday that it has been deployed to Abbotsford.

