B.C. homicide investigators deployed to Abbotsford after body discovered in parking lot

Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after a body was discovered.
Abbotsford police say the body was found early Monday in a Clearbrook Park parking lot off of Clinton Avenue.
Police say foul play is suspected, although the victim’s identity and cause of death are unknown. Police say they have yet to determine a motive.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Monday that it has been deployed to Abbotsford.
