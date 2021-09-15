SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Trudeau defends 400-person indoor rally, says it followed COVID-19 protocols

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 11:52 am
Canada election: Trudeau says indoor 400-person rally followed public health guidelines
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says indoor 400-person rally followed public health guidelines.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending a large indoor rally he held in Brampton, Ont., saying his party followed public health guidelines.

Hundreds of people surrounded the stage Tuesday evening, where he was introduced by former prime minister Jean Chretien.

Supporters mobbed Trudeau at the end of the event, despite organizers asking people to stand in squares taped on the ground.

Liberal staffers said there were about 400 people in attendance and the gathering met local COVID-19 rules limiting indoor venues to half capacity.

Trudeau says it’s important to recognize that as nearly 80 per cent of eligible Canadians are vaccinated, it’s increasingly possible for those people to return to “doing the things we love.”

The rally was also attended by 100-year-old former Mississauga, Ont., mayor Hazel McCallion, who said after the event she didn’t agree with calling an election during the pandemic but nevertheless hoped Trudeau’s Liberals win a majority.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
