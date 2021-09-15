Menu

Crime

Kingston stabbing suspect charged with attempt murder after ‘high risk’ arrest: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 9:13 am
Kingston police's emergency response team officers arrested a man wanted in a Comtpon Street stabbing investigation Tuesday. View image in full screen
Kingston police's emergency response team officers arrested a man wanted in a Comtpon Street stabbing investigation Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A man wanted in a north end stabbing investigation was arrested Tuesday, Kingston police say.

Just before 5 p.m., in a parking lot of the Kingslake Plaza on Division Street, emergency response team members were able to apprehend a 39-year-old man.

Read more: Suspect in serious north-end stabbing still at large: Kingston police

The suspect allegedly tried to take a gun from one emergency response team officer, causing the firearm to discharge, police say.

No one was injured during the incident and the man was taken into custody.

He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offences, with additional charges now to be added. A full media release with further information will be provided on Wednesday.

This is following a serious incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on Sept. 10. Police say he received life-threatening injuries and was treated at an intensive care unit in Kingston General Hospital. There has been no update on his current condition.

The stabbing took place in the fire lane between Compton and Wilson streets, police say.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police investigate the Thursday morning murder of a Kingston man' Kingston Police investigate the Thursday morning murder of a Kingston man
Kingston Police investigate the Thursday morning murder of a Kingston man – Aug 13, 2021
